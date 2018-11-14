Lawmakers Campaigned On Promises To Curb High Drug Prices. Now This Coalition Is Holding Them To It.

The initial ads from Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing will focus on insulin costs, and feature a man with diabetes penning a letter pleading with his congressman to follow through on a pledge to lower drug costs. “In your campaign, you said you would act,” the man reads aloud to an unspecified lawmaker. “You said you would do something about drug prices. Keep your commitment: hold Big Pharma accountable.”

Stat: New Ads Push Lawmakers To Keep Their Drug Pricing Promises

A coalition of health industry groups on Tuesday unveiled a public-relations push that aims to ensure lawmakers keep their campaign-trail promises to lower drug costs. In doing so, lawmakers will have to “take on Big Pharma, ” according to the new digital ads from the Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing. For years, the group has sought to spotlight drug makers’ role in the sky-high price of prescription medicines, and a spokeswoman said the new ads represent the beginning of a “six-figure, multi-phase” campaign. (Facher, 11/13)

The Hill: Drug Pricing Group Launches Six-Figure Ad Buy Pressuring Congress To Act

The ad shows a man writing a letter to Congress, saying, “Drug prices are going up, every single day. It's price gouging. When will you take action?” “Congress: You promised lower drug prices. Keep your commitment,” the ad ends. Advocates are hoping that the combination of the Democratic House and Trump will lead to action. But any drug pricing measures face an uphill climb, given that drug companies are still a powerful force in Washington and Republicans control the Senate. (Sullivan, 11/13)

Modern Healthcare: Express Scripts Aims To Lower Drug Prices, Limit Rebates

Express Scripts will push patients, employers and insurers in 2019 to switch to lower-cost generic drugs rather than rebated brand-name drugs as it tries to wean them off of the rebate model, the pharmacy benefit manager announced Tuesday. The company said its 2019 formulary, or its list of covered medications, will streamline the introduction of therapeutically equivalent alternatives to branded drugs. Express Scripts will add approved lower-cost generics to its National Preferred Flex Formulary and exclude the branded drug, and possibly other drugs in the therapy class, from its coverage. (Kacik, 11/13)

