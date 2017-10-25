Lawmakers Face Deadline To Extend Private Health Care Access For Vets

Funding for the program is projected to run out in two months. In other news, a Massachusetts senator calls for the Veterans Affairs secretary to investigate a Vietnam veteran's death at a VA medical center in Bedford, Mass.

CQ: Funding A Core Challenge For Private Veterans Health Overhaul

Lawmakers have yet to reach agreement on how to pay for an overhaul of private health care access programs for veterans with less than two months before critical funding is projected to run dry. “We still need to figure out how to pay for all these improvements, which will be no easy or pleasant feat for us, I can assure you," House Veterans Affairs Chairman Phil Roe, R-Tenn., told the panel at the outset of a hearing on consolidating private care programs managed by the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Mejdrich, 10/24)

Boston Globe: Markey Joins Other Pols Seeking Quick Probe Of Bedford VA Death

US Senator Edward Markey Tuesday joined the chorus of elected officials calling on the Veterans Affairs secretary to speed up the investigation into the case of a Vietnam veteran who died at the Bedford VA while a nurse’s aide was allegedly playing games on her computer. (Estes, 10/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription