Two big issues -- addressing surprise medical bills and high drug prices -- have the chance to draw bipartisan deals even in this divided Congress. But as the 2020 election season ramps up into high gear, neither side wants the other to be able to claim a victory. “If we couldn't come to a consensus in 2019, it's hard to imagine for 2020," Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) told Politico.

Republicans and Democrats have a narrow opening to cut big deals on drug pricing and surprise medical bills and address two key concerns of voters — just in time for 2020 electoral politics to drive them apart. Congressional leaders are feeling renewed urgency to do something about the high-profile issues, but they fear impeachment and escalating tensions with Iran could swamp the legislative agenda. And on drug pricing, both sides are reluctant to let the other claim victory on a pocketbook issue that recent polling shows ranks high among voter concerns. (Cancryn and Ollstein, 1/7)

In an election year when nobody expects Congress to pass meaningful legislation, lawmakers are feeling strong political pressure to reach a deal on at least one main voter priority: lowering drug prices. The most likely result could be a small deal that caps out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries but leaves more contentious questions of market intervention until after the election. (Wasson, 1/7)

Meanwhile, here's a look at the perils of keeping the status quo on health care —

The 2020 Democratic primary fight over health care has been consumed by how much “Medicare for All” could cost — with estimates of tens of trillions of dollars prompting calls for more incremental reforms, many of which would also come with a significant price tag. But the numbers are meaningless without considering the cost of doing nothing. Annual national health spending is on track to hit $6 trillion, with costs for Medicare and private insurance rising sharply even as Americans use less care. (Ollstein, 1/7)

