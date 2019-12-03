Lawmakers, Medical Groups, Lawyers Urge Supreme Court To Block Strict Louisiana Abortion Law

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in March on the state's new requirements around abortion providers' admitting privileges to hospitals. "Laws regulating abortion should be evidence-based and supported by a valid medical justification," the medical groups wrote to the court. A similar Texas law was ruled unconstitutional, put the political make-up of the high court has shifted since that decision.

The Hill: House, Senate Democrats Call On Supreme Court To Block Louisiana Abortion Law

A majority of House and Senate Democrats are calling on the Supreme Court to block a Louisiana abortion law. The court is set to hear oral arguments in March challenging the law, which would require doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, a requirement that critics say is designed to force abortion clinics to close. (Weixel, 12/2)

NPR: Major Medical, Legal Groups Oppose Louisiana Abortion Law Before U.S. Supreme Court

Several major medical groups and the American Bar Association are weighing in against a Louisiana abortion law set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court next year. In a new amicus brief submitted to the court, medical groups argue the law – which requires doctors who perform abortions in Louisiana to have hospital admitting privileges – is medically unnecessary and harmful to patients. The American Medical Association, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Academy of Pediatrics and others have signed on to the brief. (McCammon, 12/2)

ABC News: Over 350 Lawyers, Legal Professionals Who Had Abortions File Supreme Court Brief

More than 350 lawyers and legal professionals filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court for the June Medical Services vs. Gee abortion case. "My hope is that my classmate on the Supreme Court will not want to demonize me," Claudia Hammerman, a partner at the prestigious law firm Paul, Weiss, told ABC News. Hammerman is also the lead signer of the brief and a Harvard Law School alumnae. "I was smart and I deserved my career and I deserved to be able to give it my all and to become a mother when I was fully, emotionally, psychologically, and in terms of resources prepared to become the best mother I could be." (Svokos, 12/2)

