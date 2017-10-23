Lawmakers Mull Making VA Choice Program Permanent

The legislation, which the House Veterans' Affairs Committee will discuss Tuesday, would also simplify the program. VA Choice allows veterans to seek care outside the VA system and was created in the wake of the wait-time scandal that plagued the agency.

Modern Healthcare: House​ To​ Examine​ Bill​ That​ Would​ Speed​ Payment​ From​ VA​ Choice​ Program

The House Veterans' Affairs Committee wants to make permanent a program that allows former servicemen to receive care from private providers and speed up payments to participating hospitals. The VA Choice program has been marred by administrative and financing woes since it was enacted via legislation in 2014. The program was created in response to a scandal where some veterans died while waiting months for appointments at VA facilities. Congress and President Donald Trump had to intervene earlier this year to save the program as it was on the verge of running out of money. Despite an emergency infusion of $2.1 billion, the program is still expected to be tapped out by December. (Dickson, 10/21)

Arizona Republic: Vet's Death At Phoenix VA Hospital Investigated As Possible Suicide

Phoenix police were investigating the death of a veteran who may have taken his own life outside Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center, officials said. Police said the death was reported as a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" near the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department building on Friday morning. (McCrory, 10/20)

The Associated Press: More Officers Receive Training To Help Veterans In Crisis

More police officers in Delaware are being trained to help military veterans going through a mental health crisis. The News Journal of Wilmington reported Sunday that a new unit has been formed within the New Castle County Police Department. The Veterans Response Team includes officers who served in the military. It will complement the department’s already existing Crisis Intervention Team. (10/23)

