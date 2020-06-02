Lawmakers Poised To Announce Legislation That Would Regulate Privacy For Contact-Tracing Apps
Although contact tracing is largely viewed as a key tool in reopening the country, those efforts raise privacy concerns among Americans and lawmakers. Meanwhile, states try to beef up their staffs so that they can effectively deploy contact tracers.
The Washington Post:
Lawmakers To Unveil Bipartisan Privacy Bill To Regulate Contact-Tracing Apps
Senate lawmakers plan to unveil a bipartisan bill on Monday that would regulate contact-tracing and exposure-notification apps, seeking to ensure new digital tools meant to combat the coronavirus don’t come at the expense of users’ privacy. The proposal, called the “Exposure Notification Privacy Act,” would erect federal guardrails around Silicon Valley’s nascent efforts to track people’s movements and alert them whenever they come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for covid-19. (Romm, 6/1)
Kaiser Health News:
Hiring A Diverse Army To Track COVID-19 Amid Reopening
As a contact tracer, Teresa Ayala-Castillo is sometimes asked whether herbal teas and Vicks VapoRub can treat COVID-19. These therapies aren’t exactly official health guidance, but Ayala-Castillo isn’t fazed. She listens and then suggests other ideas — like getting rest and drinking plenty of fluids. “I don’t want to call them old wives’ tales, but these remedies are things that I’m 100% familiar with because my mom used them on me,” said Ayala-Castillo, a bilingual first-generation Ecuadorian American who works for the city of Long Beach, California. (Heredia Rodriguez and Almendrala, 6/2)
Sacramento Bee:
CA State Worker Q&A: Coronavirus Contact Tracing Assignments
Managers in California state departments have supplied lists of their workers to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for contact tracing assignments. The assignments involve calling, texting and emailing people who have been in contact with those who have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Venteicher, 6/1)
In other news from Capitol Hill —
Roll Call:
CBO: Democrats' Latest Virus Aid Bill To Cost Nearly $3.5 Trillion
House Democrats' massive pandemic relief bill would cost nearly $3.5 trillion, according to an official estimate, dwarfing the previous record-setting March package aimed at preserving the coronavirus-battered U.S. economy. That's in line with preliminary estimates from congressional aides who had put the tally at over $3 trillion, but the new figures from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office could give skeptical Republicans another talking point. The White House has already threatened to veto the measure, which the House passed 208-199 on a mostly party-line vote last month. (Krawzak, 6/1)