Lawmakers Question Shulkin About Focus On Veterans’ Care Amid Squabbling, Scandal At VA

“I’ve come here to improve the lives of vets. A lot of people are more interested in politics. I’m interested in getting the job done," Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said at a House hearing. "I do believe we are getting back on track."

The Washington Post: David Shulkin Says He Is Trying To Stay Focused On Veterans

Facing reports that he might soon be fired by the White House, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin told a House subcommittee Thursday that he was fighting “politics and distractions to focus on vets.” Shulkin began the session with praise of President Trump’s proposed $200 billion budget for the agency, calling it “very strong.” But he was quickly asked about his own situation. “Let’s discuss the proverbial elephant in the room — some reports even mentioned you have an armed guard stationed outside your office?” Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) asked during the hearing before the House Appropriations subcommittee. “Is all of this squabbling affecting your mission to serve veterans?” (Wax-Thibodeaux, 3/15)

In other news —

The Associated Press: Sheriff: Vet Shot Self After Killing 3 Mental Health Workers

A combat veteran killed himself after fatally shooting three mental health workers last week at a California veterans home, authorities said Thursday. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said Albert Wong, 36, shot the three workers in the head with a rifle at the California Veterans Home in Yountville. The sheriff didn’t release the type of rifle used. The sheriff also serves as the county’s coroner. (3/15)

