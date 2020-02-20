Lawmakers To Call Hearing On U.S. Coronavirus Response, Urge HHS To Request Emergency Funding

The Senate Health Committee hearing is set for the first week of March and will focus on how to “prevent the potential spread of disease in the United States.” Meanwhile, President Donald Trump reiterates his confidence that China is "trying very hard" to properly handle the outbreak. And thousands of Americans voluntarily self-quarantine after possible exposure to the virus while abroad.

The Hill: Senate Health Committee Announces Hearing On U.S. Coronavirus Response

The Senate Health Committee on Wednesday announced a hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus spreading across China and other countries. The hearing will be March 3 and feature officials from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health, and Food and Drug Administration, the committee said. (Sullivan, 2/19)

The Hill: Democratic Senators Urge Trump Administration To Request Emergency Funding For Coronavirus Response

Senate Democrats are urging the Trump administration to request emergency funding from Congress to respond to the coronavirus. In a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney, 25 Senate Democrats said they have heard concerns from state and local public health departments that are facing additional costs from responding to the outbreak. (Hellmann, 2/19)

Roll Call: Coronavirus Outbreak Helps Lawmakers Make Case On Drug Shortage Bills

The coronavirus outbreak is prompting fears of drug shortages in the United States because of how deeply the pharmaceutical supply chain relies on China. For lawmakers who were already working on bills to address shortages and bring more drug manufacturing back to the U.S., the epidemic is helping them prove their point. (Siddons, 2/19)

Reuters: Trump: 'Confident China Is Trying Very Hard' In Handling Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump is confident that China is "trying very hard" in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, he said in a television interview late on Wednesday. China has reported a dramatic drop in new cases in the province at the heart of the outbreak, although the toll of more than 2,000 ranks the epidemic among the biggest global health emergencies of recent decades. (2/20)

NBC News: Thousands Of Americans Voluntarily Self-Quarantine After Returning From China

Thousands of travelers who have returned to the United States after recent trips to China are spending nearly half a month behind closed doors, under voluntary self-quarantine, even though they do not pose any immediate coronavirus-related health risk to others. These are not people sick with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They have had no fever and no cough, and they aren't necessarily being tested for the virus. (Edwards, 2/19)

Los Angeles Times: San Diego County Supervisors Affirm Coronavirus-Driven Emergency Declaration

As the number of people under self-supervised home quarantine across Southern California continued to grow, and the federal quarantine at Miramar air base neared an end, San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved a local emergency declaration, shifting gears in a public health response that experts say may grind on for months. A few hours after the board’s vote, an extra bit of positive news appeared as UC San Diego Health announced that one of the two COVID-19 patients it has cared for since last week has been discharged home after several subsequent negative tests proved the person is no longer infected. (Sisson, 2/19)

CNN: Coronavirus Reunion: After Quarantine, A Wisconsin Family Is Together Again

It's been a tough few weeks for families separated by the coronavirus. But a Wisconsin couple and their two little girls are finally back together in the United States. It was a long time coming -- first on lockdown in Wuhan for Daisy Roth and her daughters, Abigail, 5, and Adalynn, 10 months, then evacuation to California, and a two-week quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. (Kafanov and Croft, 2/19)

Arizona Republic: Scottsdale Surgeon Sommer Gunia Quarantined For Coronavirus In Texas

Entering day 12 of a 14-day quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan due to the new coronavirus, an Arizona surgeon thought she was nearing the end of her rather turbulent vacation. However, after almost 20 hours of continuous travel, Dr. Sommer Gunia was informed the waiting game was starting all over again — and the effects are starting to take their toll. ..."I’m a surgeon and I have a private practice, so I don’t make a salary," Gunia said. "This might not be as devastating for everyone else, but it is for me. Luckily, my partners have been stepping in and I have a lot of support back home, but it’s tough because my patients are like family and it’s hard mentally for me to be away from them." (Landers, 2/18)

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Health Officials, Hospitals Prepare For Coronavirus Patients

Missouri health officials are taking steps to protect people against the potential spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened thousands in China. There haven’t been any recorded cases in Missouri and only two in Illinois. But health systems are asking people more questions and creating plans to respond to any potentially infectious patients who come through their doors. “Our motto is, ‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst,’” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “In our case, we would much rather be over-prepared than under-prepared.” (Fentem, 2/20)

