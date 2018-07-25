Lawmakers Urged To Take Steps To Prevent Addiction Treatment Centers From Engaging In Patient-Brokering

The practice involves a third party -- often a treatment center that may not meet adequate care standards -- paying a recruiter to fraudulently enroll an addicted patient in a flexible individual market plan offering out-of-state coverage. In other news, pop singer Demi Lovato, who has been an outspoken advocate about mental health and substance use problems, was hospitalized after a reported overdose.

Modern Healthcare: As Opioid Crisis Fuels Patient-Brokering Fraud, Congress Urged To Act

A representative of the addiction treatment industry on Tuesday urged a key House panel to consider policies to crack down on patient-brokering—a complicated, fraudulent practice stemming from the opioid epidemic that insurance companies have been navigating for the past few years. Patient-brokering has become prevalent enough that Marvin Ventrell, executive director of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers, told the House Energy and Commerce oversight subcommittee that his organization adopted ethics rules in late 2017 to ban any of its members from taking part. (Luthi, 7/24)

CQ: House Panel Examines Substance Use Treatment Marketing

House Energy and Commerce Oversight Subcommittee members expressed interest at a hearing Tuesday in limiting dubious advertising for potential patients looking to get treatment for their substance abuse disorder. Competition for potential patients seeking addiction treatment has resulted in some questionable marketing and advertising practices that are largely unregulated at the federal level. (Raman, 7/24)

The New York Times: Demi Lovato Is Said To Be Hospitalized For Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato, the Grammy-nominated pop singer known for her big voice and confessional nature, was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Tuesday afternoon after experiencing what the authorities said was a drug overdose, according to news reports. Representatives for the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments said that officers responded just before noon local time to a medical emergency in the Hollywood Hills. Paramedics transported a 25-year-old woman in stable condition to the hospital, a Fire Department spokesman said, though the authorities declined to identify the person. (Coscarelli, 7/24)

The Washington Post: Demi Lovato Recovering Following Reports Of Hospitalization For Drug Overdose

The pop singer has been open about her struggles with addiction, as well as her bipolar-disorder diagnosis, and has become an outspoken mental-health advocate. (Izadi, 7/24)

And —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New Tosa Dewey Center Serves Drug, Alcohol Addicts And Their Families

Aurora Health Care and Aurora Behavioral Health Services is expanding treatment options for patients with drug, alcohol and other substance abuse issues with the opening of the new Dewey Center, a 75,400-square-foot facility located on the campus of Aurora Psychiatric Hospital, 1220 Dewey Ave. Three years ago Aurora Behavioral Health Services started a $35 million initiative to improve access to behavioral health services for people in need. (Pilarski, 7/24)

Kaiser Health News: Purdue Pharma Edits Public Service Ad In Washington Post

In a new public service ad, drugmaker Purdue Pharma suggested that taking opioids such as its painkiller OxyContin even as prescribed can prove dangerous — then appeared to backtrack a few days later. “We are acutely aware of the public health risks opioid analgesics can create, even when taken as prescribed,” Purdue wrote in a full-page advocacy ad published July 19 in The Washington Post. (Schulte, 7/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription