Lawsuit Against Opioid Drugmakers Seeks Additional Settlement For Babies Exposed During Pregnancy

The brief filed in Cleveland adds to an already existing lawsuit for several thousands clients and states: “This generation of children is not yet lost, but without intervention by this Court, they will be." News on the opioid crisis is from New Hampshire and Michigan, as well.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Lawyers For Babies Born After Opioid Exposure Want Cleveland Judge To Approve Class Action Against Drug Companies

Attorneys representing the caretakers of babies born with opioids in their system asked a federal judge in Cleveland to grant them class-action status against drug companies they believe should pay for some of the long-term care of the children. The attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Dan Polster Tuesday to bundle together claims made by guardians of the children against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. (Heisig, 1/9)

New Hampshire Public Radio: State Reconsiders Strategy For Youth Addiction Treatment Center

A group of providers and staff with the Department of Health and Human Services are re-examining the state’s model for how to treat young people with substance use disorders and mental health challenges, following the closure last month of the state’s sole addiction treatment center for youth. That facility, run by the organization Granite Pathways in a rented wing of the Sununu Youth Services Center, provided in-patient treatment to people ages 12-18 with substance use disorder. (Gibson, 1/10)

The Associated Press: Judge Won't Compel Health System To Fund Doctor's Defense

A federal judge declined for now to compel a Michigan-based health system to advance legal costs for a doctor's defense against murder charges in the deaths of 25 Ohio hospital patients. U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh in Michigan concluded Wednesday it's in the public interest to deny the preliminary injunction sought by William Husel. (Franko, 1/9)

