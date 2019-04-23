Lawyers For Elizabeth Holmes Lament Sheer Enormity Of Documentation U.S. Has Compiled On Theranos Scandal

At a hearing on Monday to set the date of a trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her deputy Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, Judge Edward J. Davila appeared sympathetic to the lawyers' plight. “It’s only millions of pages,” Davila said wryly. “What’s the problem?” Davila discussed the potential of a start in April of next year, but delayed the decision until July.

The Wall Street Journal: Elizabeth Holmes Gets Delay In Trial-Date Decision

Lawyers for Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes on Monday fought off efforts by the U.S. government to set a trial date as the two sides argued over the enormity of evidence involved in the case and the difficulty in lining up high-profile witnesses. Ms. Holmes and her former deputy, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who both appeared in court on Monday, were charged last year with lying to doctors and patients about their blood-testing startup’s test results and misleading investors about the company’s financial health. In addition to 20 years in prison, they face fines of more than $2 million apiece, as well as additional restitution to victims. (Copeland, 4/22)

Stat: Elizabeth Holmes To Return To Court In July To Set Possible Trial Date

Holmes and Balwani are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. They each face a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to $2.7 million in fines, a figure that doesn’t include any cash the government might demand as restitution for the alleged fraud. Holmes and Balwani have each pleaded not guilty. (Robbins and Garde, 4/22)

San Jose Mercury News: Theranos' Holmes Seeks 'Exculpatory' Evidence In Criminal Case

A lawyer for Holmes told a federal court judge Monday that the defense team was expecting documents from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Those documents, lawyer Kevin Downey said, are “in many instances exculpatory.” However, assistant U.S. attorney John Bostic told the judge that what Holmes’ team receives will depend on “whether the prosecution is deemed to have access to the documents in possession of those agencies.” (Baron, 4/22)

