Lawyers For Louisiana Ask Federal Appeals Court To Uphold Admitting-Privileges Abortion Law

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles "exaggerated the burden" and "minimized the benefits" of the law when he ruled against it, said Elizabeth Murill of the state attorney general’s office.

The Associated Press: State Defends Law On Abortion Doctors’ Hospital Privileges

Lawyers for the state of Louisiana asked a federal appeals court Thursday to uphold a law requiring that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. The arguments involve a law blocked by a federal judge in Baton Rouge last year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar Texas law. U.S. District Judge John deGravelles was wrong when he ruled against the law in April 2017, argued Elizabeth Murill of the state attorney general’s office. (McGill, 5/3)

And in Iowa —

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa Attorney General Considering Defense Of Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Bill

As Iowans wait to see if Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign the fetal heartbeat abortion bill into law, Iowa’s attorney general is deciding if he would defend the law in court. The Iowa House and Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would become the strictest abortion law in the country if Reynolds signs it into law. (Sostaric, 5/3)

