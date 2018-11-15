“We believe the evidence shows that menthol does not encourage people to smoke, make smoking harder to quit or increase the risks to health compared to cigarettes without menthol,” said a spokesman for Reynolds American Inc.

The Wall Street Journal: Big Tobacco Warns It May Fight FDA Over A Menthol Ban

The possibility of a nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes puts the tobacco industry into an all-too-familiar spot: having to defend the minty smokes, which are popular among younger smokers and African-Americans. Menthol-flavored cigarettes account for nearly a third of the roughly 250 billion cigarettes sold annually in the U.S., and the industry has a long history of marketing them to blacks and in minority neighborhoods. More than a dozen municipalities have adopted bans on menthols but cigarette makers have so far avoided federal restrictions. (Maloney and McGinty, 11/15)