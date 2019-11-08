Leapfrog Issues Semi-Annual Hospital Safety Ratings Report

Media outlets take a look at what area hospitals rated on the closely watched Leapfrog Group report, which bases its rankings on preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections that occur in hospitals.

Georgia Health News: Fewer Georgia Hospitals Earn ‘A’ Safety Rating In New Leapfrog Report

One in four Georgia hospitals earned an “A’’ grade in the latest safety ratings by the Leapfrog Group, released Thursday.That percentage is lower than the one-third of Georgia hospitals scoring an A in the spring 2019 Leapfrog report. The new rate dropped Georgia from 15th among states to 34th for its percentage of hospitals getting a top grade. (Miller, 11/7)

Times Leader: Hospital Safety Grades: Group Gives Wilkes-Barre General A D, Geisinger An A

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital got a D in this year’s Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report released Thursday. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton and Geisinger Wyoming Valley both received A grades. The Leapfrog Group bills itself as “an independent, national not-for-profit organization founded more than a decade ago by the nation’s leading employers and private health care experts.” The single letter grade is derived from 28 measures, the data coming from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Leapfrog’s own hospital survey, and other sources. (Guydish, 11/7)

NJBIZ: Leapfrog Releases Fall Hospital Safety Grades

New Jersey hospitals fared well in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grades. According to Leapfrog, 55 of 69 hospitals graded received an A or B grade (80 percent) – 5.6 percent lower than last round. 9 hospitals went up in their grade, 12 hospitals went down a grade. NJ again had the highest rate of Leapfrog Hospital Survey participation for regions with over 50-targeted hospitals at 100 percent participation. (Vecchione, 11/7)

Dover Post: Beebe Healthcare Earns 'A' In Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Beebe Healthcare was awarded an “A” in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Beebe’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update Nov. 7. (11/8)

Santa Fe New Mexican: Christus St. Vincent’s Safety Grade Drops

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center’s safety grade slipped to a C in the nonprofit Leapfrog Group’s fall report of hospital safety rankings released Thursday, after earning its first A from the organization in the spring. The grade is largely based on 2016-18 data, however, which predates what Christus St. Vincent administrators call a “cultural shift” since Lillian Montoya became president and chief executive in June 2018. (Vitu, 11/7)

Patch: Kaiser Permanente: A-Grade For Safety In SM County

Kaiser Permanente's two San Mateo County Medical Centers, KP Redwood City and KP South San Francisco, have been awarded an "A" grade, the highest possible, for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. (Sonkin, 11/7)

Daily Herald: Silver Cross Receives 'A' Grade From Leapfrog

For the 10th consecutive time, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has been awarded an "A" for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. The designation recognizes Silver Cross' efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. (11/7)

