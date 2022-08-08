Legal Case Forces Michigan Hospitals To Explain Medical Mistakes
The Detroit Free Press reports on a legal case in Michigan that is forcing some health providers to explain exactly what went wrong in certain admitted medical error situations. Meanwhile, in Florida, the Board of Medicine advances a trans care ban for minors, despite criticism from health professionals.
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Health Providers Can Be Forced To Explain Medical Errors
Sophie Rassey died just days after she was born at Beaumont Hospital in Troy. Alayna Perkins will turn 7 years old this month, but needs 24-hour care; she can no longer walk, talk or feed herself. Both girls, their parents say, were victims of medical mistakes at metro Detroit hospitals that have admitted liability but until now have refused to explain the errors that led to the tragedies or detail what steps have been taken to ensure the same blunders aren't repeated. (Jordan Shamus, 8/7)
WUSF Public Media:
Board Of Medicine Advances The State's Plan To Ban Transgender Treatments For Minors
Amid an outcry from the LGBTQ community and harsh criticism from a host of physicians and health care professionals, the Florida Board of Medicine on Friday advanced a plan that would ban doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender people under age 18. (Kam, 8/6)
Oklahoman:
Oklahoma Legislators Never Funded Voter-Approved Justice Reforms
Oklahoma voters sent a message in 2016: Stop sending people to prison on minor drug and property crimes. Direct money saved to counties for drug and mental health treatment. State lawmakers still haven’t gotten the second half of that. Nearly seven years later, not a dime has been invested in the County Community Safety Investment Fund, established by passage of State Question 781 to cover the costs of treatment in all 77 counties. (Huffman, 8/6)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
New Dental Residency Program Launching In N.H.
Stephanie Pagliuca used to joke that she would retire once New Hampshire got a dental residency program, but now, she’s finally getting her wish. (Fam, 8/8)
The Kansas City Star:
Report Highlights Missouri’s High Maternal Mortality Rate, Offers Recommendations
Between 2017 and 2019, 185 women died while pregnant, or within one year of pregnancy, in Missouri. The majority of these deaths were preventable, a recent study found. (Spoerre, 8/5)
Columbus Dispatch:
Mental Health, Teen Births: 5 Takeaways From Data On Ohio Kids
Ohio's children were hard hit by the pandemic. Their rates of depression and/or anxiety climbed by 42% from 2016 to 2020, according to the annual KIDS COUNT data book released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. (Staver, 8/7)