‘Legal Pingpong’ Wreaks Havoc In Ga. After Abortion Ban Takes Effect Again
Abortions in the state immediately ceased after last week's Georgia Supreme Court ruling that reinstated the state’s approximate six-week ban. Other abortion news is from Oklahoma, Illinois, and more.
AP:
Georgia High Court Reinstates Ban On Abortions After 6 Weeks
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier. In a one-page order, the justices put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while they consider an appeal. Doctors who had resumed providing abortions after six weeks had to immediately stop. (Thanawala, 11/23)
More news about abortion —
Oklahoman:
Legislative Study To Boost Oklahoma Women Omitted Abortion As Topic
When State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, invited about a dozen experts to participate in an interim study on some of the biggest issues facing Oklahoma women last month, domestic violence prevalence, economic inequality and poor access to healthcare were included. Abortion was not. (Fife, 11/23)
Stateline:
Abortion Advocates Aim To Outflank Lawmakers Using 2024 Ballot Measures
Encouraged by six victories — and zero defeats — in this month’s midterm elections, abortion rights advocates are considering another round of ballot measures in 2024 that would enshrine reproductive freedom in state constitutions. (Vestal, 11/23)
Chicago Sun-Times:
In Post-Roe America, Pilots Take The Abortion Battle To The Skies
From 1,800 feet in the air, the pilot of this tiny, four-seater plane points to a stretch of land marked by a smattering of farms and one arterial road. “That’s the Wisconsin border,” he says. “Doesn’t look like much from up here.” But that sliver of land now marks a barrier between legal and illegal abortion care after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Fishman, 11/27)
The Washington Post:
College Students Share Feelings About Returning To School After Roe
The nation’s 17 million college students have confronted a new and chaotic reality on campus this fall: a fast-changing legal landscape and entirely new norms in the wake of the Dobbs decision on abortion. For some, the changes are joyful, a protection of human life. For others, they are terrifying, pushing them to consider scenarios that would have been unthinkable just months ago, such as having to drop out of school if they became pregnant. (Vitkovskaya and Svrluga, 11/23)