Legal Prescriptions Getting Caught In Dragnet As FDA Tries To Catch Opioids Flooding In Through International Mail

Americans who have been buying cheaper prescribed medications internationally for conditions like Crohn’s disease are now paying a price. In other pharmaceutical news: generic drug legislation, trade tariffs, and a pill for women's libido.

Tarbell: Trump Administration Seizing Cheaper Medications From Canada And Other Countries

The U.S. government has stepped up seizures of drugs ordered by Americans from international sources through the mail—including cheaper, legal medications from legitimate pharmacies, Tarbell has found. The interdiction is linked to new efforts by Food and Drug Administration and other parts of the federal government to block prohibited opiate deliveries. But the dragnet is catching increasing numbers of orders by individual Americans seeking medicines that are less costly or only available internationally—a practice that has not been the target of federal enforcement—until now. (McAuliff, 6/14)

Stat: Bill To Encourage Generic-Drug Development Passes A Key Hurdle

With little fanfare and minimal debate, a key Senate committee voted Thursday to advance legislation that aims to spur the development of new generic drugs and in turn, lower drug prices. A bipartisan majority of the Senate Judiciary Committee overwhelmingly passed the legislation, known as the CREATES Act, by a 16-5 vote. The legislation seeks to give generic companies a way to sue brand- name drug makers when they inappropriately deny access to samples of their products, which generic makers need to develop their competing drugs. (Mershon, 6/14)

CQ HealthBeat: Bipartisan Generic Drug Bill Moves Through Senate Committee

The measure, championed by Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., is projected to save federal health programs $3.8 billion over 10 years, according to an informal estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. The bill enjoys widespread support from patient groups and political organizations on both sides of the aisle. But the bill is opposed by industry heavyweight trade groups like the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, or BIO, which ultimately succeeded in blocking the measure from being included in a budget deal earlier this year. (Clason, 6/14)

Politico: Birth Control And Beer Kegs: How Trump’s Tariffs Will Hit Middle America

Birth control pills, lawnmowers and flat-panel televisions are among a long list of goods that could get more expensive after President Donald Trump slaps 25 percent tariffs on a list of Chinese imports. The final list of items facing penalties is due out Friday, and a wide range of U.S. consumer favorites is likely to be on it, despite a scramble by many affected businesses to get their items removed – or to get competitors’ products on. (Palmer, 6/13)

Bloomberg: The Women’s Libido Pill Is Back, And So Is The Controversy

Addyi, the brand name for flibanserin, hit the market in 2015 and the buzz was instant. Inevitably, the media dubbed it “female Viagra.” But Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., which had just bought Sprout for $1 billion, almost immediately faced a distribution scandal having nothing to do with Addyi, and the drug was dragged down with the rest of the company. It’s languished ever since. In a typical month, about 600 prescriptions are filled, compared with almost 800,000 for erectile dysfunction drugs Cialis, Viagra, and Viagra’s generic equivalent. (Koons, 6/14)

