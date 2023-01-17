Legal Spotlight Falls On Connecticut Nursing Home Provider

Athena Health Care Systems is one of the biggest long-term care providers in Connecticut, according to the CT Mirror, but "consistent complaints" about conditions in its homes have led to lawsuits and fines. Also: children's care in Illinois and Arizona, and stories from Texas and Minnesota.

The CT Mirror: Athena Nursing Homes Pressured By Lawsuits, Fines, Complaints

Athena Health Care Systems, one of the biggest long-term care providers in Connecticut, has come under the scrutiny of officials in three New England states after receiving consistent complaints about conditions in its nursing homes. (Altimari and Carlesso, 1/15)

Billings Gazette: Nursing Homes Plead For Financial Help As Closures, Staffing Shortages Endanger Care

After Carol Dietrich suffered a concussion in a fall and then spinal fractures from lifting too much, her husband had to face that he was unable to take care of her at his age. Rudi and Carol spent down her assets on assisted living until she qualified for Medicaid to receive long-term care in a nursing home. Near enough for Rudi to walk for regular visits. (Jones, 1/16)

On children's care in Illinois and Arizona —

Illinois Answers Project: Feds To Investigate Centene Contract For Failing Foster Kids

In response to an Illinois Answers Project investigation, federal authorities are probing the massive Illinois contract that provides health care to 36,700 foster children. Insurance powerhouse Centene Corp. often failed to deliver basic medical care from dental visits to immunizations, the nonprofit newsroom reported in November. Some foster parents waited months for critical medical appointments for the abused and neglected youth in their care. (Jackson and Hinton, 1/13)

AP: Arizona Dad Seeking Answers After Son Dies In State Care

Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona’s child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. ... A medical examiner listed Jakob’s death in late December as natural with complications from diabetes, a condition he was diagnosed with as a toddler. Specifically, Type 1 diabetes, which means his body was unable to produce enough insulin to survive. Blodgett said he suspects the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son, either by not monitoring his blood sugar levels or not ensuring that Jakob had enough insulin to prevent a serious, life-threatening complication known as ketoacidosis. (Fonseca, 1/16)

In other news from Minnesota and Texas —

MPR News: 'Cannot Learn While We Are Leaking': Bill Seeks Free Period Products At School

Minnesota lawmakers are trying once again to require school districts to provide free menstrual products to students. Last year, led by an initiative from Minnesota students, House Democrats introduced a similar bill. Advocates say access to the products would help keep students from having to miss class when they can’t afford products. (Shockman and Stroozas, 1/13)

Dallas Morning News: DPS Opens Applications For More Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety is opening an application process to potentially add more medical cannabis dispensaries, the agency announced in a news release Monday. Only three dispensaries have been licensed in Texas in the past three years. The application process to add more dispensaries under the Compassionate Use Program opened Monday and will run until April 28, the agency said. (Torres, 1/16)

