Less Sugar, More Whole Grains: Stricter Standards May Come For School Meals
The proposed rules, which also address sodium levels and would roll out incrementally in the coming years, were announced by the USDA on Friday and will undergo a comment period.
Reuters:
Biden Administration Seeks To Toughen School Nutrition Standards
School meals for millions of children in the United States would include less sugar, more whole grains, and lower sodium under new standards proposed by the Biden administration on Friday. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the updated standards, to be rolled out over the next several years, were essential to tackling health concerns like childhood obesity. "This is a national security imperative. It’s a healthcare imperative for our children. It’s an equity issue. It’s an educational achievement issue. And it’s an economic competitiveness issue," he said in a livestreamed event announcing the standards. (Douglas, 2/3)
The Washington Post:
USDA Announces Rigorous New School Nutrition Standards
The new rules, which will be rolled out gradually over the next few years, will limit added sugars, including in flavored milks. Previously, there was no federal standard for how much sugar could be included in school meals. The rules will also further reduce the allowable amounts of sodium, and emphasize whole grains. (Reiley, 2/3)
AP:
New Rules Would Limit Sugar In School Meals For First Time
The proposal also would reduce sodium in school meals by 30% by the fall of 2029. They would gradually be reduced to align with federal guidelines, which recommend Americans aged 14 and older limit sodium to about 2,300 milligrams a day, with less for younger children. Levels would drop, for instance, from an average of about 1,280 milligrams of sodium allowed now per lunch for kids in grades 9 to 12 to about 935 milligrams. For comparison, a typical turkey sandwich with mustard and cheese might contain 1,500 milligrams of sodium. (Aleccia, 2/3)