Lessons From Columbine and Parkland: ‘Trauma Doesn’t Stop When Bullets Stop’

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of what was, at the time, the deadliest shooting at a high school in United States history. Survivors of the Columbine shooting talk with those who lived through Parkland just a year ago and share what life is like in the wake of such a tragedy. "You're gonna go through really dark times," Columbine survivor Amy Over tells Parkland student Brandon Abzug. "Times where you don't think you can take another step forward. But you learn coping skills. You figure out, 'I need to go get help.' For me, I had to go punch something."

CNN: 20 Years On, Columbine Survivors Tell Parkland Students: 'We're Sorry We Couldn't Stop It.'

Columbine and Parkland. Two high school massacres, two communities changed forever. Two fateful days, two decades apart. Tragic bookends in American history. In all, 30 lives lost: 13 in Colorado in 1999, 17 in Florida in 2018.Hundreds more survived the gunfire. Most escaped the bullets. Still, they carry invisible scars. Any loud sound can shatter their day: Sirens sounding, fire alarms ringing, a car backfiring. Time has done little to heal the triggers. (Drash, 4/17)

The Associated Press: Columbine Community Moves Ahead, Awaits Details On Teen

A Colorado community changed forever by the attack that killed 13 people at Columbine High School moved ahead Thursday with ceremonies marking the anniversary of the tragedy while awaiting more details on what led a Florida teenager “infatuated” with the shooting to buy a shotgun and kill herself in the snowy foothills nearby. Many questions remained unanswered about 18-year-old Sol Pais, but a friend disputed the contention by authorities that she posed a threat. (Foody and Kennedy, 4/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription