Lessons Learned From Wisconsin Primary: Turnout Might Not Suffer; Vote By Mail Is Bipartisan; State Is Up For Grabs
Wisconsin's chaotic primary process drew national criticism, but there are lessons to be gleaned from the day.
The Associated Press:
Parties Mine Wisconsin For Clues To Voting In The Virus Era
Democrats overcame legal confusion, safety concerns and presidential influence to pull off a win in Wisconsin this week, and both parties are mining the results for lessons on how to mobilize voters during a pandemic. Amid widespread allegations that Republicans were seeking to suppress votes by forging ahead with a chaotic election, statewide turnout for the Supreme Court election and presidential primary was a strong 1.5 million, the second-highest turnout for a Supreme Court election in 20 years. (Bauer and Riccardi, 4/15)
The Washington Post:
Democratic Voter Motivation In Wisconsin Has Republicans Worried
John Carter, 71, stood in line for three hours last week to cast his ballot for Jill Karofsky, the liberal candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Carter, a retired bus driver from Milwaukee and African American Democrat, said he wanted badly to oust conservative Justice Dan Kelly. And he wanted to send a message to President Trump and state Republicans, who pushed for in-person voting despite the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Gardner, Balz and Simmons, 4/14)