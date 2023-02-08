‘Let’s Finish The Job’: Biden Wants To Extend Insulin Price Cap To All

Now that Medicare beneficiaries are paying a maximum of $35 a month on life-saving insulin, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass the same benefit for privately insured Americans, too. He also criticized talk of repealing Medicare's new power to negotiate some drug prices, while also touching on other health issues like abortion, veterans' health, and more.

The Wall Street Journal: Biden Calls For Insulin Cap, Praises Medicare Drug Negotiation

President Biden called for expanding a $35 monthly cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin and criticized Republicans for wanting to repeal parts of legislation that will let Medicare negotiate some drug prices. ... “One in 10 Americans has diabetes. Every day, millions need insulin to control their diabetes so they can stay alive,” Mr. Biden said. “Big Pharma has been unfairly charging people hundreds of dollars – four to five hundred dollars a month – and making record profits. Not any more. Not any more.” He also praised one of this administration’s biggest accomplishments on drug pricing: Legislation empowering Medicare for the first time to negotiate with drug makers over some prices. (Armour, 2/7)

USA Today: Biden Wants Insulin Cost Cap Of $35 A Month For All Americans

Biden on Tuesday mentioned how the person who discovered insulin didn't patent so that it would be available to everyone. Canadian scientist Frederick Banting discovered insulin in 1921. Scientists treated the first diabetic patient in 1922 and sold the patent to the University of Toronto for 3 Canadian dollars. The university administered the patent and received royalty payments from drug companies that sold human insulin. (Alltucker, 2/7)

On the topic of abortion —

The 19th: Biden Renews Call For Abortion Protections In State Of The Union Address

President Joe Biden used the word “abortion” — one he has rarely uttered in speeches —in his brief remarks on the issue in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. He again called on federal lawmakers to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade and slammed “extreme” abortion bans. (Panetta, 2/7)

Politico: What Biden Said — And What He Meant

What he said: The vice president and I are doing everything we can to protect access to reproductive health care and safeguard patient privacy. But already, more than a dozen states are enforcing extreme abortion bans. Make no mistake; if Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it. What he meant: I know Congress isn’t going to send this bill to my desk. But please, Republicans, go ahead and take a shot. Decoding: Enough Republicans have expressed their support for a federal abortion ban that Biden can reasonably set this up as a hypothetical. (Stokols, 2/7)

Washington Examiner: State Of The Union: Abortion Opponents Object To Claims About Jill Biden Guest

Anti-abortion groups pushed back on the idea that restrictive abortion laws deny treatment to women who face miscarriages after a Texas woman whose life-threatening miscarriage brought attention to the state's abortion laws last year attended Tuesday's State of the Union speech as first lady Jill Biden's guest. (Adcox, 2/7)

On veterans' health —

The Hill: Biden Pledges More Dollars To End Veteran Suicides, Homelessness

President Biden in his State of the Union address called for more resources to curtail veteran suicides as part of a wider plea to invest in federal aid services. In Biden’s speech, his first before a divided Congress, the president also asked for more financial assistance for former service members to help keep a roof over their heads as well as job training and placement for veterans and their spouses as they return to civilian life. (Mitchell, 2/7)

On covid —

Politico: The 9 Big Policy Ideas That Biden Hit During His Speech

Biden pointed to Covid’s blunted impact on public health and the economy as confirmation of his administration’s progress in fighting the pandemic, insisting the country has reached a clear turning point where it can live safely with the virus. He celebrated the planned expiration of the public health emergency for Covid this spring, and declared that the U.S. has “broken Covid’s grip on us.” Biden allowed that the virus is still circulating, and that his administration would continue working to keep it under control. But in a sign of the pandemic’s shrinking political salience, Biden devoted relatively little time to discussing the next stage of a public health battle that once defined his presidency. (Cancryn, 2/7)

On LGBTQ+ rights —

The 19th: Biden Mentions LGBTQ+ Rights Twice In State Of The Union Address

Biden’s remarks included just two mentions of LGBTQ+ rights. Early on, he stated that he had signed “over 300 bipartisan bills” into law, including the Respect for Marriage Act, which makes marriage equality transportable across state lines in the event that the Supreme Court strikes down that right nationwide. And later, after promising to veto an abortion ban, he said: “Let’s also pass the bipartisan Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.” (Sosin, 2/7)

