‘Let’s Have Some Courage’: Powerful Teachers’ Union Implores Congress To Pass Common-Sense Gun Laws

The American Federation of Teachers' proposals "have been informed by members’ firsthand experiences in schools and communities touched by gun massacres," said President Randi Weingarten. Meanwhile, public officials in St. Louis and Kansas City are grappling with an alarming upswing in gun violence in recent weeks.

The Hill: Teachers Union Calls On Congress To Pass Gun Legislation

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) is calling on Congress to enact a series of proposals the group said would reduce gun violence. AFT President Randi Weingarten promoted a ban on assault weapons, improved background checks and so-called red flag gun legislation in a letter to Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who lead the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (Frazin, 8/26)

The Associated Press: Troubling Rise Of Gun Violence In St. Louis, Kansas City

From huge rewards to calls for allowing Missouri cities to enact their own gun laws, leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City are grappling with a troubling rise in shooting deaths, especially those involving children. This past weekend was especially violent. In Kansas City, four men were killed Sunday, including two in a drive-by shooting in a popular entertainment district. In St. Louis, six people were killed in shootings, including 8-year-old and 10-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy. (8/26)

And in other news —

The Associated Press: Kansas GOP Rep. Watkins Faces Calls For Tougher Gun Laws

Republican Rep. Steve Watkins got heat Monday from frustrated eastern Kansas constituents who pressed the freshman congressman to publicly endorse tougher gun laws following recent mass shootings. Several people left a Watkins town hall meeting in Topeka unhappy that he didn’t commit himself during the event to backing stronger background checks for firearms purchases or a “red flag” law that would allow authorities to seize guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. Members of the audience of about 40 interrupted Watkins when he tried to defend the GOP’s record on gun issues. (Hanna, 8/26)

