LGBTQ+ Advocates Hail Colorado Police For Using Shooting Victims’ Pronouns
In other news on the shooting, The 19th reports on the impact of the event on the LGBTQ+ community. The Wall Street Journal notes the suspect had previously made violent threats. Also, House Democrats have called on the DOJ to act on anti-trans violent threats against children's hospitals.
The Washington Post:
Police Identify Colorado Shooting Victims Using Proper Pronouns, Names
When the names of those shot to death in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar were read at a police news conference Monday, one thing stood out from the procedure that has become routine in a nation plagued by mass shootings: The police chief stated the pronouns of the deceased. “Kelly Loving. Kelly’s pronouns are she/her. Daniel Aston. Daniel’s pronouns are he/him. Derrick Rump. Derrick’s pronouns are he/him,” and so on, went Chief Adrian Vasquez. It was a small gesture, but an important one, LGBTQ advocates said. (Pietsch, 11/22)
The 19th:
Club Q Shooting Reshapes Trans Day Of Remembrance For Colorado Springs Community
LGBTQ+ advocates and lawmakers in Colorado feel numbness, anger, and sorrow in the aftermath of the Colorado Springs shooting on Saturday that killed five people and injured at least 18 others at Club Q — an LGBTQ+ bar that has stood as a community space for two decades. The timing of the killings just before the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) brought an even greater sense of devastation and urgency to LGBTQ+ people in the community and national advocates. (Rummler, 11/21)
More on the shooting —
The Wall Street Journal:
Colorado Springs Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich Had Firearms Despite Violent Threats
Several Colorado lawmakers are asking why the state’s red-flag law wasn’t used to seize weapons from the alleged gunman in the deadly shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs after a prior arrest for violent threats last year. (Frosch, Elinson and Caldwell, 11/21)
In other news about transgender health care —
The Hill:
House Democrats Call On DOJ To Respond To Anti-Trans Threats Of Violence Against Children’s Hospitals
Dozens of House Democrats are calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to counter online threats of violence directed against several children’s hospitals across the country. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Democrats asked the DOJ to outline the steps the agency is taking to counter anti-transgender threats of violence and to provide further guidance to health care providers on how to protect their staff and patients from such threats. (Weixel, 11/21)
Bangor Daily News:
Maine Veteran And His Transgender Daughter Sue Department Of Defense For Denying Her Treatment
A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine. According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County. (Wight, 11/21)