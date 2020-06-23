LGBTQ Advocates Sue To Block New Trump Administration Rule
The rule aims to remove "sex discrimination" protections for transgender people from laws that govern health care.
WBUR:
LGBTQ Clinics Sue Trump Administration Over Discrimination In Trans Health Care
A coalition of LGBTQ clinics and organizations are suing to block a Trump administration rule that aims to strip "sex discrimination" protections for transgender people from laws that govern health care. The rule, issued in final form by the Department of Health and Human Services on June 12, is distinct from last week's landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that bars discrimination against LGBTQ people in the workplace. (Simmons-Duffin, 6/22)
The Hill:
LGBTQ Advocates Sue Trump Administration Over Rollback Of Nondiscrimination Protections
The Trump administration doesn't have the authority to allow health providers to discriminate against LGBTQ patients, according to a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups seeking to block a new rule from taking effect. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and the plaintiffs include the Whitman-Walker Clinic and the Los Angeles LGBT Center, along with individual LGBTQ physicians, provider groups and LGBTQ organizations. (Weixel, 6/22)
CBS News:
LGBTQ Organizations Sue Trump Administration Over Rule Erasing Health Care Protections
A group of LGBTQ organizations and medical professionals sued Monday to block new rules announced by the Trump administration that removed federal protections against health care discrimination for transgender patients. The 10 plaintiffs in the case argue that the June 12 regulations were made "with next-to-no legal, medical, or reasoned policy foundation, and contrary to the opinions of professional medical and public health organizations." (Kates, 6/22)