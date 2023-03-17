LGBTQ+ Rights Boosted In Michigan; Kentucky Targets Youth Trans Care
In Michigan, LGBTQ+ protections are now part of the state's civil rights law. On the other side of the issue: Kentucky lawmakers passed a ban on gender care for minors, and a ban on such care went into effect in Florida.
Detroit Free Press:
Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill Expanding Michigan Civil Rights Law To Include LGBTQ Protections
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday expanded the state's civil rights law to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, a change long sought by LGBTQ advocates. (Hendrickson, 3/16)
AP:
Kentucky Lawmakers Pass Ban On Youth Gender-Affirming Care
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky passed a measure Thursday to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, completing whirlwind voting on a repackaged proposal that triggered outrage and tears among opponents unable to stop the sweeping policymaking on a culture wars issue. Supporters of the proposal — which affects how gender is discussed in schools — beat a Thursday deadline to retain their power to override an expected gubernatorial veto. (Schreiner, 3/17)
The 19th:
Florida Gender-Affirming Care Ban For Transgender Youth Takes Effect
The other shoe finally dropped for Caitlin and her 6-year-old daughter Thursday. If her daughter wants to start puberty-blocking medication as she gets older, she won’t be able to in their home state of Florida. “Nobody wants their child to have to go through what our child is going through,” said Caitlin, who asked to use only her first name to protect her family. (Rummler, 3/16)
Dallas Morning News:
Bills To Ban Youth Transgender Medical Treatments Get First Debate In Texas Committee
Jacqueline Murphy, 22, waited until 7:00 p.m. to testify against the bill. “I understand that this committee is unlikely to be swayed by the facts of the issue,” said Murphy, a transgender woman from Austin who said she began puberty blockers and hormone therapy as a minor. “Whether it is because of genuine bigotry or merely political expediency, you have made your political mission clear. You are not protecting me.” (McGaughy, 3/16)
On gender expression and sex education in schools —
The Boston Globe:
N.H. Senate Passes Bill That Would Force Teachers To ‘Out’ Transgender Kids To Their Parents
In a party-line vote, the New Hampshire Senate signed off Thursday on a Republican-backed bill that would require schools to answer “truthfully and completely” when parents ask about their child’s gender expression. (Porter, 3/16)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Gwinnett County School Board Delays Decision About New Sex Ed Curriculum
The Gwinnett County school board decided not to vote on a proposed new health and sex education curriculum that has drawn much attention from the community and even from Georgia’s top school official. The board unanimously agreed Thursday night to remove from its meeting agenda a vote about buying new HealthSmart textbooks and resources. The board did not set a date for a decision about the health curriculum, and board members did not discuss the decision at its meeting. (Reyes, 3/16)