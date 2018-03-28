LGBTQ Rights Organization Releases Rankings For Hospitals Across The Country

The Human Rights Campaign bases its rating system on factors such as patient nondiscrimination and staff training.

Dallas Morning News: Parkland Hospital Gets Perfect Score For LGBT Health Care

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas has received a perfect score for its health care options for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Texans, according to an annual survey by LGBT rights organization the Human Rights Campaign. The 11th annual Healthcare Equality Index ranked 1,600 health care facilities across the nation for factors such as patient nondiscrimination and staff training. Parkland was the only Dallas-area medical center to receive a score of 100 percent. (McGaughy, 3/27)

KCUR: Missouri Ranks High For Hospitals Considered Leaders In LGBTQ Care And Employment

Missouri has an unusually high number of hospitals with medical and employer practices that accommodate the needs of LGBTQ individuals, according to a new report from a national advocacy organization. The Healthcare Equality Index, released Tuesday by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, names 14 Missouri hospitals as “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leaders.” That puts Missouri 8th in the nation for the number of such hospitals. Several Kansas City-area hospitals, including those in the St. Luke’s, Children’s Mercy and Truman Medical Centers systems, are listed as leaders. (Smith, 3/27)

Wisconsin Gazette: Nine Wisconsin Health Care Facilities Recognized For LGBTQ Inclusion

Nine Wisconsin health care facilities earned top scores on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 11th Healthcare Equality Index. HRC scores health care facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees. A record 626 health care facilities participated in this year’s survey, including 10 in Wisconsin. (3/27)

