ProPublica's investigates Chicago facilities, finding suicidal immigrant children and ones dreaming of escape.

ProPublica: As Months Pass In Chicago Shelters, Immigrant Children Contemplate Escape, Even Suicide ProPublica Illinois has obtained thousands of confidential records about the nine federally funded shelters in the Chicago area for immigrant youth operated by the nonprofit Heartland Human Care Services — some dating back years, others from as recently as last week. ...The documents provide a sweeping overview of the inner workings and life inside one of the country’s largest shelter networks for unaccompanied minors, including children separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy. (Sanchez, Eldeib and Cohen, 9/6)

Columbus Dispatch: Migrant Mom Recounts Anguish Of Being Separated From Son

The mother and son came to the U.S. in May, during the roughly two months that the Trump administration separated migrant children from their parents at the border, as part of an aggressive effort to deter illegal immigration. The boy was taken from her on their third day in the country, and they were sheltered in separate detention facilities in Arizona for about two months. (King, 9/5)