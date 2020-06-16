‘Literally A Life And Death Election’: Planned Parenthood Backs Biden For President
The reproductive-services provider says the Democrat's race against President Donald Trump is a “fight for our country’s very survival.”
The Hill:
Planned Parenthood Endorses Biden For President
Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday in hopes that he will roll back actions taken by the Trump administration against abortion rights. The endorsement, though unsurprising, comes after a primary in which Biden was pressed by those on the left over his long and varied history on the issue. (Hellmann, 6/15)
Reuters:
Biden Lands Planned Parenthood Endorsement In U.S. Presidential Race
Abortion rights remains a hot-button issue in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Advocates have decried the Trump administration’s efforts to limit access to abortion, including a raft of conservative judicial appointments and several policy changes. Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which earlier this year launched a $45 million campaign to support Democratic candidates, had been expected to endorse the Democratic candidate for president, as it has in recent elections. (Ax, 6/15)
NPR:
Planned Parenthood Endorses Joe Biden Against Trump
Activists are putting their hope in Biden, whom some see as having a mixed record on abortion, as they watch a U.S. Supreme Court reshaped by Trump appointees for key decisions that could scale back access to abortion and birth control. They're also reeling from a series of policy reversals related to reproductive health during the Trump administration. "This is literally a life and death election," Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood, told NPR ahead of the announcement. "We felt like we can't endure another four years of Trump; we have to do everything we can to get him out of office." (McCammon, 6/15)