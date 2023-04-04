Lithium In Drinking Water May Be Linked To Higher Autism Risk: Study

A study performed in Denmark, which has lithium levels in drinking water that are similar to the U.S., mapped out where pregnant people lived in relation to the concentration of lithium in the water, CNN reported. As lithium levels rose, there was a slight increase in the risk of autism diagnoses. Researchers cautioned that they did not show a direct link between autism and lithium in water.

CNN: Autism: Study Finds Slightly Higher Risk Of Diagnosis In Areas With More Lithium In Drinking Water, But Experts Say More Research Is Needed

A new study found a moderately higher risk of autism spectrum disorder in children born to pregnant people exposed to tap water with higher levels of lithium, but experts caution that this association does not show a direct link between the two. About 1 in 36 children in the US is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) each year, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Christensen, 4/3)

The Hill: Lithium-Contaminated Water In Pregnancy Could Be Linked To Increased Risk Of Autism

By cross-checking lithium levels in Danish public waterworks with the country’s extensive civil data on pregnancy and psychiatric disorders, the researchers found that as lithium concentrations increased, so too did autism diagnosis. ... The country was also an ideal test case because its consumption of bottled water ranks among the lowest in Europe — meaning Danes predominantly rely on tap water, according to the authors. (Udasin, 4/3)

In other autism news —

Tech Explorist: Researcher Identifies A Key Strategy To Combat Disease Linked To Autism And Schizophrenia

DiGeorge syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting 1 in 3,000 babies, can cause multiple health problems, including autism and schizophrenia. Virginia Tech Professor Anthony-Samuel LaMantia has identified a key factor in the genetic blueprint that leads to this disorder and a narrow window through which intervention may be possible. With a $3.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, LaMantia will study the possibility of utilizing this opportunity to help individuals with DiGeorge syndrome. (Banik, 4/4)

USA Today: What Is Autism? How You Can Support Autistic People The Month Of April

April is here, and so is Autism Acceptance Month! This month, which includes World Autism Day (April 2 of every year), is a time for uplifting autistic voices and sharing in the community's joy. But for Samantha Edwards, an autistic content creator and neurodivergent life coach, the month also signifies an influx of harmful myths about autistic people. "April is a wonderful month to crack down on that and listen to autistic voices and their stories and listen to their struggles," she says. "Acceptance, at the end of the day, is going to promote more inclusivity." (Mulroy, 4/4)

Disability Scoop: 'Sesame Street' Adds To Autism Initiative

“Sesame Street” is ramping up its focus on autism with a collection of new resources and additional efforts at its theme parks. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the venerable television show, unveiled videos, a storybook and printable activity guides this week featuring Julia, a 4-year-old Muppet with autism. ... n addition to the online materials, Sesame Workshop said that it will offer free educational storybooks as well as meet-and-greets with Julia and her friends at Sesame Place theme parks, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando in honor of Autism Acceptance Month in April. (Heasley, 4/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: Oakland A’s Aledmys Diaz Raises Autism Awareness With Different Batting Gloves

The different-colored batting gloves Aledmys Díaz is wearing early this season — one red and one blue — reflect a commitment to a cause that is deeply personal for the new Oakland Athletics infielder. For Díaz, whose 6-year-old son Nathan was diagnosed with autism, the gloves are both a symbol of support and a means to send out a positive message about inclusion. (Kawahara, 4/2)

Fox 2 Detroit: Pistons Help First Responders To Respond To Autism Calls

The Detroit Pistons teamed up with the Detroit Public Safety Foundation and Mimi’s Mission to kick off a month-long training session to firefighters an increase awareness on how to interact and support people with autism during emergency calls. (Kelley, 4/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription