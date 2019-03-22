Logistical Obstacles, Price Tag Of Postpartum Drug Will Likely Put It Out Of Reach For Women Who Need It

The drug costs $34,000 and women have to stay at a medical center for more than 60 hours to receive the injection. So while many researchers were excited about the new drug, other experts say it is unlikely to help many who need it.

NPR: New Postpartum Depression Drug Zulresso Offers Promise, High Price Tag

One in nine women in the United States suffer from depression after childbirth. For some women, postpartum depression is so bad that they struggle to care for their children and may even consider or attempt suicide. This week, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug that can help, the first drug approved specifically for postpartum depression. While researchers and clinicians are excited about the drug's potential, some foresee obstacles to making it available to women who need it the most. (Chatterjee, 3/21)

Bloomberg: Zulresso Postpartum Depression Drug Still Has High Hurdles

Zulresso, the world’s first-ever drug for postpartum depression, cleared a major hurdle when it won approval from the Food and Drug Administration this week. Even bigger challenges lie ahead for Sage Therepeutics Inc., the drug’s developer. Zulresso, the brand name for brexanolone, works much faster to treat the condition than anything currently available. Experts have hailed it as “groundbreaking,” a “game changer.” And postpartum depression affects as many as one in nine new mothers. These facts alone would suggest the drug is destined to be a blockbuster. Yet there’s a difference between a drug that works and a drug that sells. (Koons, 3/22)

Stat: Sage's CEO Reflects On Progress Treating Postpartum Depression

On Tuesday the Food and Drug Administration approved brexanolone, the first drug specifically targeted to treat postpartum depression. To be marketed as Zulresso, it’s the first drug developed by and approved from Sage Therapeutics of Cambridge, Mass. Jeff Jonas, Sage’s CEO, recently chatted with STAT about the drug, its price, and how it’s administered. He also shared some thoughts on Biogen and the failure of its biggest hope for an Alzheimer’s drug. (Ambrose, Feuerstein and Herper, 3/22)

