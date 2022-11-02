Long Before Mehmet Oz’s Senate Run, His Surgical Research Was Banned
The Washington Post reported that in 2003, Mehmet Oz faced a controversy over his research on heart bypass surgery and was banned from presenting research to the American Association for Thoracic Surgery conference for the next two years. Oz is now the Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.
The Washington Post:
Mehmet Oz’s Medical Research Was Rejected In 2003, Resulting In 2-Year Ban
In May 2003, Mehmet Oz was the senior author on a study that explored a hot topic at the time: Whether heart bypass surgery conducted with the aid of a heart-lung machine impaired a patient’s cognitive function more than surgery conducted without the machine. Oz’s research was scheduled to lead off the scientific session of the 83rd annual American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) conference, according to a program from the event, where physicians in that specialty convene to discuss developments in their field. But Oz was forced to withdraw his work and was banned from presenting research to the organization for the next two years, according to seven people familiar with the events, whose account of his ban was confirmed by the Oz campaign. Oz is now the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. (Bernstein and Itkowitz, 11/1)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Union Plans Rally After Strike By 15,000 Minnesota Nurses
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to rally in downtown Minneapolis Nov. 2 to raise awareness about what they say is hospital executives' refusal to address their concerns during contract bargaining. (11/1)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Physicians Want To Keep Up, They Just Don't Have The Time: Report
Physicians overwhelmingly want to keep up with new clinical data to improve experiences for them and their patients, a Doximity report found. The problem is they are often too overwhelmed to do so effectively. Citing data from the Journal of General Internal Medicine, the report noted that physicians would have to perform clinical work almost 27 hours a day to provide guideline-recommended care. (11/1)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Worry For City’s Health Surrounds Loss Of Atlanta Medical Center
Hours after Atlanta Medical Center closed its doors at midnight Monday, some state and city leaders and community members gathered to lament the loss of the hospital. (Thomas, 11/1)