Long Lines, Flood Of Mail-In Ballots Expected In New York, Kentucky Primaries
Concerns are especially high for Louisville, Kentucky, a city of 600,000 residents where there will be only one in-person polling place due to the pandemic. In other election news, the University of Michigan withdraws from holding a presidential debate in the fall and Vice President Mike Pence as well as other Trump campaign aides are revealed to vote by mail.
The Associated Press:
In NY, KY Primaries, Mail-In Deluge And Lines In Louisville
Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday, contests testing if establishment Democratic congressional candidates can withstand challengers fueled by voter fury over racism. The day’s poster child for voting nightmares loomed potentially in Louisville, Kentucky. The state’s largest city and hometown of a serious challenger for the Democratic nomination for the Senate, Louisville — population nearly 600,000 — had just one in-person polling place. (Fram, 6/23)
The Associated Press:
Election Chaos Renews Focus On Gutted Voting Rights Act
When some Georgia voters endured a pandemic, pouring rain and massive waits earlier this month to cast their ballot, President Donald Trump and other Republicans blamed local Democrats for presiding over chaos. “Make no mistake, the reduction in polling places is a result of a concerted effort by Democrats to push vote-by-mail at the expense of in-person voting,” said Justin Clark, the Trump campaign’s senior counsel. “Nothing more and nothing less.” (Barrow, 6/23)
Detroit Free Press:
U-M To Withdraw From Hosting October Presidential Debate
The University of Michigan is withdrawing from hosting a presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, sources told the Detroit Free Press. The official announcement is expected to come Tuesday. U-M is making the move because of concerns of bringing the campaigns, media and supporters of both candidates to Ann Arbor and campus during a pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge of the move told the Free Press. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on behalf of the university. (Jesse, 6/22)
The New York Times:
University Of Michigan Plans To Withdraw From Hosting Trump-Biden Debate
Two people directly familiar with the debate planning said the Michigan gathering will be moved to Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, which hosted the first debates of the 2020 Democratic primary season last summer. ... The move, expected to be formally announced on Tuesday, comes as President Trump has sought to alter the debate schedule, add a fourth debate to the planned three and exert more control over the selection of moderators, which is typically handled by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit organization that sponsors presidential general election debates. (Epstein and Stevens, 6/22)
The Associated Press:
Mail Voting: Pence, Aides Embrace Practice Panned By Trump
Vice President Mike Pence and a half-dozen other senior advisers to President Donald Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, according to election records obtained by The Associated Press. That undercuts the president’s argument that the practice will lead to widespread fraud this November. More than three years after leaving the Indiana governor’s residence, Pence still lists that as his official residence and votes absentee accordingly. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has permanent absentee voting status in her home state of Michigan. (Slodysko, 6/23)