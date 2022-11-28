Long Overlooked, ‘Brain Fog’ Now Being Recognized As Real

Awareness of the condition has been heightened by long covid, but can be caused by multiple illnesses. Meanwhile, a recall of around 10,000 Green Sprouts sippy cups was triggered by a risk of lead poisoning.

The Washington Post: Long Covid Has Pushed Brain Fog Into The Spotlight

Haze. Slow. Drunk. Lost. These are the words some people use to describe “brain fog.” The condition, a form of cognitive dysfunction, has been plaguing people with certain chronic illnesses for years. But now, a new wave of people with long covid are experiencing it, casting a spotlight on the often debilitating condition. (Beyer, 11/28)

NPR: Green Sprouts Sippy Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Risk

The voluntary recall, issued last week, affects about 10,500 units, according to an alert on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website. The recall applies to the Green Sprouts 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, Sip & Straw Cup and its 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle. (Bowman, 11/28)

USA Today: FDA Warns Against Eating Oysters In 13 States Over Sapovirus Risk

The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from “the same harvest area,” according to the FDA. (Pitofsky, 11/25)

NBC News: Virtual Reality Apps Focus On Mental Health Care, But Effectiveness Is Unstudied

After his father died of Covid last fall, Donkan Martinez was overwhelmed by grief and turned to an unlikely outlet: virtual reality. (Yang, Abad and Wilson, 11/25)

San Francisco Chronicle: Epidemic Of ACL Injuries In Women’s Soccer Brings A Mental-Health Reckoning

Marlee Nicolos had thought it to be almost a forgone conclusion that she would someday tear an ACL. It seemed to happen to everyone, and someday it would for her too. That didn’t soften the blow when the Santa Clara women’s soccer goalie suffered the knee injury at the end of her freshman season. Then, when she tore it again in September 2021, it just seemed cruel. (Ingemi, 11/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Can’t Hear What Actors Are Saying On TV? It’s Not You, Probably

Some people turn on closed captions because they like how it helps them understand the plotlines of shows and movies, and multitask in front of the tube. Others turn them on because they can’t hear what actors are saying. That doesn’t always mean they are hard of hearing. (James, 11/26)

The Atlantic: Canker Sores: What We Know

A canker sore—a painful white ulcer inside the mouth—might be brought on by stress. Or the wrong toothpaste. Or certain foods: tomatoes, peanuts, cinnamon. Or an iron deficiency. Or an allergy. Or a new prescription. Or an underlying autoimmune disease. (Mimbs Nyce, 11/26)

