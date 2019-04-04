Long-Stalled Legislation Aimed At Increasing Competition From Cheaper Generic Drugs To Finally Move Forward

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) have reached a key agreement over the measure. Aides in both parties said Democrats verbally agreed to make changes to one of the most prominent measures, known as the Creates Act, which cracks down on tactics drug companies use to delay the introduction of cheaper generic drugs.

The Hill: Key House Lawmakers Reach Bipartisan Deal To Advance Long-Stalled Drug Pricing Bill

Key House lawmakers have come to a bipartisan agreement to move forward long-stalled legislation aimed at lowering drug prices. The agreement between House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. and Rep. Greg Walden (Ore.), the panel’s top Republican, will allow the bills, aimed at increasing competition from cheaper generic drugs, to advance from the committee on a bipartisan vote expected later on Wednesday. (Sullivan, 4/3)

CQ: House Panel Advances Bipartisan Drug Pricing Bills

“I do want to thank the committee leadership for working with us on a number of drug pricing bills we will consider today,” said ranking member Greg Walden, R-Ore. “We needed to ensure these bills didn’t unintentionally stifle competition and drive up drug prices.” The bills are primarily meant to ensure access to generic drugs, said Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. (Mcintire, 4/3)

Meanwhile —

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Drug Price Arbitration Gains Steam In Congress

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) will broach the idea of using arbitration to give HHS leverage with drug manufacturers over prices in a hearing next Tuesday. The committee plans to convene a hearing to discuss a bipartisan set of bills aimed at drug price transparency, the chairman said. But he said that he and the panel's Ranking Member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) have discussed arbitration "in a general way" in their regular talks. He described those talks as "fluid," but confirmed that a policy like arbitration is possible. (Luthi, 4/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription