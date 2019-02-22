Longer Looks: A $27,660 Hospital Bill; Hasan Minhaj On Drug Pricing; And Opioid Deaths

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

Vox: Hit By A San Francisco Bus — And Hit With A $27,660 Zuckerberg Hospital Bill

On July 9, 2016, Justin Zanders, 19, was walking down a San Francisco sidewalk when a pole hanging off the back of a public bus hit him in the face. A video shows the blow knocking Zanders to the ground, rendering him unconscious. (Sarah Kliff, 2/19)

Netflix's The Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Drug Pricing

On the latest episode of Patriot Act, Hasan dissects one of America's most pressing issues: the rising cost of prescription drugs. Hasan breaks down how America’s complicated healthcare industry has lead to these price hikes over the past few decades, and looks specifically at how increases in insulin prices have impacted the millions of Americans that need it to survive. Video. (2/17)

The Economist: Tens Of Thousands Of Americans Die Each Year From Opioid Overdoses

he girl looks like a typical teenager sitting on the bench of a fire station in Manchester, New Hampshire. But she is not. Just 19 years old, with acne still marking her face, she is here seeking help for opioid addiction. Already she has been hooked for four years. At 15 she started with Percocet, a prescription drug. Now homeless, these days she uses fentanyl, a cheap, synthetic opioid. After checking herself out of treatment two weeks ago, she went on a meth- and fentanyl-fuelled bender. (2/23)

WIRED: The Devastating Allure Of Medical Miracles

After sepsis forced the amputation of Sheila Advento's hands, an intricate transplant technique made her whole again. Then came the side effects. (David Dobbs, 2/18)

The Atlantic: The Coming Care Crisis As Kids With Autism Grow Up

The Medicaid provider had assured her that this was the best option, so Marie Solomonik walked into the day-habilitation center in Queens, New York, with all the optimism she could muster. Marie was with her husband, Eddie, on this rainy March morning to scout out the facility for their son, Anthony, who has autism. (Noah Remnick, 2/20)

Vox: Elizabeth Warren’s Ambitious Plan To Fight The Opioid Epidemic, Explained

Elizabeth Warren is widely known for her public battles with big banks and Wall Street. She’s gotten attention for her wealth tax proposal. She’s praised, even by some conservatives, for her book The Two-Income Trap.One part of the 2020 presidential hopeful’s record doesn’t get as much attention: her efforts to fight America’s opioid crisis. (German Lopez, 2/19)

