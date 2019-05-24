Longer Looks: Abortion Restrictions; Republican Health Care Proposals; And The Public Option

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

FiveThirtyEight: Here’s Why The Anti-Abortion Movement Is Escalating

The push for these laws didn’t come out of nowhere. They’re part of an aggressive new strategy in the legal fight over abortion, which has escalated since Republican lawmakers swept state legislatures in 2010. Because of these efforts, it’s already more difficult to get an abortion in some parts of the country than it was a decade ago. (Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, 5/21)

Wired: The Unseen Victims Of The Opioid Crisis Are Starting To Rebel

APRIL GROVE DOYLE, a 40-year-old single mom with metastatic breast cancer, pulled her car to the side of the road. Her face was flushed and her eyes puffy from crying, but she looked into the phone mounted on her dashboard and pressed the record button. (Michele Cohen Marill, 5/21)

The Economist: Republicans Are Struggling To Fix America’s Dysfunctional Health-Care System

Republican reluctance to embrace health care, despite the president’s best efforts, is understandable. (5/22)

The Atlantic: Why Women Choose Abortion Over Adoption

Along the highways of states where support for abortion is at its lowest, it’s not uncommon to see road signs that say choose adoption and similar messages. The signs capture a preferred anti-abortion retort to outcries over abortion restrictions, like the kind Georgia and Alabama just passed: Women with unwanted pregnancies should find adoptive families. (Olga Khazan, 5/20)

Vox: America’s First-Ever Public Option, Explained By Gov. Jay Inslee

A first-of-its-kind Obamacare “public option” will be implemented in Washington state after Gov. Jay Inslee last week signed into law a bill creating the new health care program. (Dylan Scott, 5/20)

