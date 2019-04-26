Longer Looks: Addicted Physicians; Where ICE Keeps Pregnant Women; And The History Of Anti-Vaxxers

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

The Atlantic: Physicians Get Addicted, Too

Well past seven one evening in 1988, after the nurses and the office manager had gone home, as he prepared to see the last of his patients and return some phone calls, Dr. Lou Ortenzio stopped by the cupboard where the drug samples were kept. (Sam Quinones, 4/23)

BuzzFeed News: Inside The San Diego Church Where ICE And Border Patrol Bring Pregnant Women

Around 2 a.m., about 17 hours after she crossed the border, Rose couldn’t wait any longer. The baby was coming and a cell full of people was not where she wanted to have her child. (Ema O'Connor, 4/22)

CityLab: America's Long History With The Anti-Vaxxers

Since the turn of the 20th century, mandatory vaccination has been one of America’s greatest weapons in not only battling outbreaks and eradicating certain diseases, but also preventing them. Though not without significant pushback from anti-vaxxers, who have been in the U.S. just as long. (Linda Poon, 4/24)

The Verge: That Mental Health App Might Share Your Data Without Telling You

Free apps marketed to people with depression or who want to quit smoking are hemorrhaging user data to third parties like Facebook and Google — but often don’t admit it in their privacy policies, new research says. The study is the latest to highlight the potential risks of entrusting sensitive health information to our phones. (Rachel Becker, 4/20)

The Atlantic: Trump's Immigration Proposal Is Hurting Immigrant Health

Lourdes Juarez has lived in North Carolina since 2000, working part-time to help children with disabilities improve their motor skills. Originally from Mexico, she is now a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. with plans to apply for citizenship. (Olga Khazan, 4/25)

