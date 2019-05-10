Longer Looks: Faking Cancer Online; The Anti-Vaccination Movement; And Lessons From A Reporter

The Atlantic: Why People Fake Cancer Online

When Stephany Angelacos was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2016, she immediately turned to the internet for support. Online, there are numerous groups and forums where people dealing with cancer can share their experiences. Angelacos researched her disease and its treatments, and then, inspired by how knowledgeable everyone was, decided to found her own invite-only breast-cancer Facebook group that same year. (Roisin Lanagan, 5/6)

Texas Monthly: An Afternoon With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And The Texas Anti-Vaccine Movement

Among a certain set, the Texas Legislature is known as the National Laboratory of Bad Ideas, a hothouse for legislative foolishness that often spreads across the country. But sometimes it works the other way around. Sometimes the bad ideas come here from elsewhere, and sometimes even Massachusetts. (Christopher Hooks, 5/4)

Vox: The 3 Most Important Things I’ve Learned As A Health Care Reporter

In the past year, I’ve had two significant surgeries: a C-section to deliver my son last June and an operation on my foot to remove a bunion in December. I had the first emergency room visit of my adult life (yes, I held onto my bills) and spent months in physical therapy teaching my foot how to walk again. That’s a lot of health care for a generally healthy 34-year-old. Along the way, I’ve changed the way I approach health care — and hopefully have learned a few things. (Sarah Kliff, 5/6)

The New York Times: My Cousin Was My Hero. Until The Day He Tried To Kill Me.

Three years ago, my cousin tried to kill me. When people ask why, I don’t know what to say. Usually I mumble that he didn’t have a reason. I say that he didn’t even think he had a reason. We had no argument that day or any other in 40 years. I say that we didn’t think of each other merely as cousins. We were best friends. We spoke for hours every week, often late at night, squinting through the portal of a video chat to exchange complaints about our lives and show off household projects. I say that we had been planning for months to get together that weekend. We organized a family reunion at his house. (Wil S. Hylton, 5/8)

