Longer Looks: Forced To Divorce; 2020 Candidates On Measles Vaccines; And Health Costs

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

Ozy: Forced To Divorce: Americans With Disabilities Must Pick Marriage Or Health Care

Susan approached her husband, heart thumping, as he sat in their living room. Days earlier, on Valentine’s Day, she had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Now, her world was about to further unravel. Susan mustered up all her courage and told her husband that they needed to divorce. (Carly Stern, 4/25)

BuzzFeed News: We Asked All Of The 2020 Presidential Candidates Their Thoughts On Vaccines. Here's What They Said.

Eleven Democrats provided answers to BuzzFeed News, describing vaccines as necessary, but taking different approaches to exemptions. Others have supported vaccines but have not publicly spoken about who should be able to refuse immunity — a topic that's prompted heated debate and protests in some communities as low vaccination rates have put more people at risk of infection. (Claudia Kerner, 5/1)

Undark: When Measles Arrives: Breaking Down The Anatomy Of Containment

On an otherwise normal Thursday in November 2018, the doors to the Lowell Community Health Center in Massachusetts opened at 8 a.m., as they always do, and the first of 802 patients who would walk through those doors began trickling in. (Apoorva Mandavilli, 4/29)

Business Insider: What It's Like To Use One Medical For Primary Care In New York

To understand how healthcare is changing, I tried to get all my healthcare done via startups that promise to make getting care easier. That included picking out a place to get primary care. (Lydia Ramsey, 5/1)

