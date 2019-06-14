Longer Looks: Health Care For The Undocumented; Health Care Drones; And The Heidi Group

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

Vox: California Will Expand Health Care To Young Unauthorized Immigrants

California is on the verge of becoming the first state to provide Medicaid to young adults who are unauthorized immigrants — a big deal in a state where unauthorized adults make up the largest group of uninsured people. (Catherine Kim, 6/12)

The Economist: Drone Deliveries Are Advancing In Health Care

A few years ago Jeff Bezos made a prediction. By 2018 his e-commerce empire, Amazon, would be delivering items by drone. Prime Air has yet to launch. But startups are making progress—mostly in health care, where they are vying to tap into a lucrative, $70bn global market in health-care logistics. As they deal with regulators and investors, these firms are charting the course for other aerial deliveries. (6/11)

The Texas Observer: Inside Texas’ Failed Experiment To Replace Planned Parenthood With An Anti-Abortion Group

The Heidi Group’s quick rise and fall is a cautionary tale of prioritizing politics over proven health providers. (Sophie Novack, 6/5)

The Atlantic: Alabama Approves Chemical Castration For Child Sex Offenders

The new law will mean that those who abused children under the age of 13 will be injected with hormone-blocking drugs before leaving prison. The medication will have to be administered until a judge, not a doctor, deemed it no longer necessary. (James Hamblin, 6/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription