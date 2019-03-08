Longer Looks: Innovating Access To Abortion; An Amputation Crisis; And Donating Kidneys

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

The New Yorker: The Challenges Of Innovating Access To Abortion

A year ago, when Kanuʻuhiwa Thomas, a twenty-four-year-old who lives in Hawaii, found out that she was two weeks pregnant, she decided to terminate the pregnancy. (Sue Halpern, 3/6)

The Texas Observer: Life And Limb: Inside The Rio Grande Valley's Amputation Crisis

Daniel Zamora still remembers the smell. At first he didn’t realize anything was wrong. A small blister appeared on his left pinky toe where his sneaker rubbed against his skin. He had developed blisters before, but this one wouldn’t go away. First the tip of the toe darkened, slowly turning the jet-black color of his hair. Then the color spread toward the rest of his foot. (Sophie Novack, 3/1)

Vox: What I Learned From Donating A Kidney To My 70-Year-Old Father

Two summers ago, my father asked if I would give him one of my kidneys.He was 70 at the time, suffering from kidney disease. I was 39 with a wife and two young kids, and I was blindsided by his request. (Ilan Goldenberg, 3/6)

The New Yorker: Family Medicine

The medicine my father began taking for his irregular heartbeat, in 2014, could have turned his skin gray, or caused him to grow breasts, or collected in tiny granular deposits behind his eyes, so that everything he looked at would have had a blue halo. None of this happened to him. Instead, he was cold all the time. (James Marcus, 3/4)

The Atlantic: What Trump's Title X Abortion Rule Means For Planned Parenthood

In late February, the Trump administration dropped a new rule that has alarmed doctors’ groups and brought conservatives closer to achieving their long quest to defund Planned Parenthood. (Olga Khazan, 3/5)

