Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed

Each week, KHN finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on tattoos, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy (EMDR), monkeypox, CTE, yoga, the science of love, and more.

San Francisco Chronicle: Why Tattoos Could Be The Best New Way To Deliver Vaccines

Tattoos and medicine may seem an unlikely pair, but medical tattoos are nothing new. Religious tattoos of ancient Egyptians honored the gods and, possibly, directed divine healing to ailing body parts. Circa A.D. 150, Galen, a Greek physician working in the Roman Empire, tattooed pigment onto patients’ corneas to reduce glare and improve their eyesight. (Diep, 9/22)

Newsweek: Magic Mushrooms May Be The Biggest Advance In Treating Depression Since Prozac

The rehabilitation of psilocybin as a medical treatment raises some concerns. Some scientists worry about the drug, which can induce psychosis in some people, becoming widely available outside of clinical settings. And they are loath to see a repeat of the 1960s embrace of recreational LSD, which caused much harm and set research into psychedelics back decades. But many scientists in the mental health profession believe that the risks pale against the potential benefits, which include not only effective treatments for depression but also a new understanding of the neural basis of many mental health disorders. (Piore, 9/22)

The New York Times: What Is E.M.D.R.? Understanding The Trauma Therapy Practice

Since PTSD was first included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in 1980, clinicians have identified a handful of therapies that help people cope with traumatic memories. Over the past decade, a seemingly unconventional treatment has wedged its way into mainstream therapy. (Blum, 9/19)

The Washington Post: Monkeypox Has Worsened Stigma Of Skin Conditions Like Eczema, Psoriasis

A cashier with psoriasis received daily complaints from customers at work. A traveler with eczema was escorted off a flight and questioned by airline employees. A commuter with small, benign tumors on her body was unknowingly filmed and scrutinized on social media. All of them were singled out because people mistakenly believed they had monkeypox. (Morris, 9/22)

AP: Grandson Of Alabama Champ Pledges NIL Money To CTE Research

As a walk-on long snapper — even one at powerhouse Alabama — Kneeland Hibbett doesn’t figure to rake in a lucrative endorsement deal. What he does earn he wants to put to good use. The grandson of a Crimson Tide national champion, Hibbett has pledged to donate a share of his name, image and likeness proceeds to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which works with former football players and others who developed traumatic brain injuries from repeated hits to the head. (Golen, 9/20)

The Washington Post: Are Soul Mates Real? Do Our Brains Make Them? Here's What Science Says

For humans, biologically speaking, soul mates are entirely real. But just like all relationships, soul mates can be complicated. Of course, there isn’t a scientifically agreed-upon definition for “soul mate.” But humans are in a small club in the animal kingdom that can form long-term relationships. I’m not talking about sexual monogamy. Humans evolved with the neurocircuitry to see another person as special. We have the capacity to single someone out from the crowd, elevate them above all others and then spend decades with them. (Levine, 9/16)

The Washington Post: What You Need To Know Before You Try A Headstand

Many yoga practitioners tout the potential health benefits of the headstand, saying the pose clears the mind, energizes the body and improves blood flow to the brain. Also known as Sirsasana, the headstand has a legion of celebrity fans: In a 2020 interview, Paul McCartney gushed about doing headstands to finish his workouts at the then-ripe old age of 78, and Dua Lipa capped a recent Vogue interview by performing one on camera. But experts say you shouldn’t just try one on your own, because a headstand can be medically risky for some people. (Mulcahy, 9/18)

