Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KHN finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, CRISPR, breast cancer, holiday stress, and more.
Barron's:
MacKenzie Scott’s Unrestricted Gifts Transform The Organizations That Receive Them, Study Finds
As of last spring, MacKenzie Scott had donated nearly US$13 billion in unrestricted gifts to 277 nonprofit organizations, transforming the ways the grantees function and reshaping philanthropy in the process, a new study shows. Scott’s philanthropic endeavors began in the summer of 2019 with the announcement of large, unrestricted gifts to a wide-range of nonprofit organizations including the arts, women-led groups, from the Girl Scouts to Planned Parenthood and organizations that prioritize equity. (Block, 12/12)
NPR:
Two Entrepreneurs Win MIT Prizes For Their Global Health Apps
Tech ideas like this could be key to tackling the planet's massive health disparities, says Alex Amouyel, executive director of MIT Solve, the Massachusetts-based university's initiative to drum up new ways to address international problems. Each year, Solve identifies a set of "Global Challenges" and invites tech entrepreneurs to submit their solutions. Judges then select winners (aka "Solvers") to support with grants of $10,000 each, plus a 9-month mentorship program. (Hallett, 12/12)
Modern Healthcare:
3 Hospital CEOs Reveal Their Regulatory, Policy Wish Lists
An increasing number of health systems are seeking to shift care delivery to home and outpatient care. But regulatory and policy changes are necessary to help enable those changes—and to address ongoing challenges facing the industry, including reimbursement and surprise billing. (Hudson and Kacik, 12/12)
Harvard Public Health:
The Best Public Health Books And Journalism Of 2022
A selection of the year’s best public health books and journalism from award-winning writers. And a few of our staff favorites. (Mehta, 12/14)
Stat:
'Make People Better': The CRISPR Babies Story You Probably Don't Know
In May of 2017, Samira Kiani found herself in a San Diego hotel ballroom surrounded by some of the CRISPR field’s brightest shining stars. Jennifer Doudna, George Church, and others were all there at the behest of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to talk about gene drives — a CRISPR-enabled technology that forces a genetic trait through a population at evolutionary warp speed — and what they as scientists could do to build guardrails around them. (Molteni, 12/13)
AP:
A Breast Cancer Survivor On Changing Odds For Black Women
Ricki Fairley, a 11-year late-stage breast cancer survivor and advocate, is fighting hard to improve the chances for Black women to overcome breast cancer and to address the racial disparities in treatment. ... Told she only only two years to live, Fairley turned to more aggressive treatments that left her with no evidence of disease. Fairley started to embrace breast cancer advocacy for Black women. But then in 2020, she quit her job and co-founded a nonprofit foundation called Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance to help turn the tide on Black women’s survivorship after seeing a mountain of studies showing how Black women are disproportionately affected by breast cancer. (D'Innocenzio, 12/12)
The New York Times:
How To Manage Holiday Stress And Anxiety
It’s no secret that the holidays are stressful. Last year, the American Psychiatric Association polled over 2,000 adults: 41 percent reported an increase in worrying during the season. This year, 31 percent said they expected to feel even more stressed than they did in 2021. The reasons are plentiful: social obligations, gift-giving woes, family tensions, travel challenges, financial concerns and the list goes on. So we asked experts to provide a few solutions to our holiday stressors. Consider their answers our gift to you. (Seo, Pearson, Smith, Blum, Gupta and Stock, 12/7)