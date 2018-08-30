Longer Looks: Ketamine; STDs; And Pregnancy In Poor Zip Codes

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

Wired: What If Ketamine Actually Works Like An Opioid?

Researchers report that ketamine may be working on the brain’s opioid system. The study is small, but if replicated, the findings could have big implications for the treatment of depression. (Matt Simon, 8/29)

Vox: 5 Reasons STDs Are Roaring Back

We don’t talk much about chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis, in part because it can seem like they’re not big health issues anymore. But it turns out more and more Americans may be quietly suffering from these once nearly eliminated STDs. (Julia Belluz, 8/28)

The Atlantic: How Where A Woman Lives Can Affect Her Pregnancy

When Baby Rodrigo was born, he didn’t make a sound. Lucy Gomez had been in a Fresno County hospital for a week since she first showed signs of labor. She'd reached only 23 weeks in her pregnancy before she gave birth—barely within the realm of viability for life outside the womb—and something was very wrong. (Margaret Katcher, 8/23)

The Dallas Morning News: How A Company’s Refusal To Cover Medical Costs Is Hurting Sick Foster Kids In Texas

Last summer, child-welfare workers dropped a disabled girl, two pairs of pajamas and some diapers at Lorna Spears’ home in Kerrville, about 100 miles west of Austin. The 11-year-old could hardly see, couldn’t eat without choking and couldn’t survive without constant monitoring. (J. David McSwane and Andrew Chavez, 8/26)

The Cut: What It’s Like To Be A Doula For Women Of Color

Doulas — non-medical professionals who help pregnant women before, during, and after childbirth — typically cost at least $1,000 and are not covered by insurance. While this makes them a luxury enjoyed by the lucky few, some doulas also work with low-income women — and specifically low-income women of color — often as volunteers, to help improve their odds of a healthy birth. As these doulas guide their clients in a variety of hospitals and birthing environments, they witness the way women often receive different standards of care depending on their race, their insurance, and their location. (Emily Bobrow, 8/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription