Longer Looks: Medicaid And The Georgia Election; Rising Health Cost Worries; Timing Your Flu Shot

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

The New Yorker: Rural Georgians Want Medicaid, But They’re Divided On Stacey Abrams, The Candidate Who Wants To Expand It

Georgia remains one of seventeen states to reject expanded federal Medicaid funding. In November, Stacey Abrams, a Democrat, will face the Republican Brian Kemp in the state’s gubernatorial election, which could change the landscape of rural health care in forgotten places like Fort Gaines and throughout Georgia. (In a poll released earlier this month, Kemp led Abrams by two points, within the margin of error.) The number of Georgians unable to afford insurance, without Medicaid expansion, is nearly half a million. (Charles Bethea, 10/9)

FiveThirtyEight: Even People Insured By Their Employer Are Worried About Rising Health Care Costs

It’s 2018, and Americans still want their politicians to do something about their health care. Which tells you something about Americans’ health care. (Anna Maria Barry-Jester, 10/5)

The Atlantic: Everyday Discrimination Raises Women’s Blood Pressure

It goes like this. On her walk to work, a driver wolf-whistles at her. She sits in a meeting and gets interrupted when she speaks. She is also told, with a hint of surprise, that she’s pretty articulate. She vents on social media and is told by strangers to go back to the kitchen. She frowns at this—and is told to smile more. (Ed Yong, 10/9)

FiveThirtyEight: Make A Flu Shot Your Halloween Tradition

A flu shot can cut your risk of influenza infection and reduce the chance of spreading the virus. While it’s true that the flu vaccine isn’t nearly as effective as childhood immunizations like the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, that’s not a reason to skip it, said Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. (Christie Aschwanden, 10/8)

Wired: So Much Genetic Testing. So Few People To Explain It To You

Today, with precision medicine going mainstream and an explosion of apps piping genetic insights to your phone from just a few teaspoons of spit, millions of Americans are having their DNA decoded every year. That deluge of data means that genetic counselors—the specialized medical professionals trained to help patients interpret genetic test results—are in higher demand than ever. With two to three job openings for every new genetic counseling graduate, the profession is facing a national workforce shortage. (Megan Molteni, 10/10)

