Longer Looks: Miscarrying In Detention; The Obamacare Wars; And An Evangelical Minister's Change Of Heart

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

BuzzFeed News: Pregnant Women Say They Miscarried In Immigration Detention And Didn't Get The Care They Needed

Two weeks after arriving in the US seeking asylum, E, 23, found herself in a detention cell in San Luis, Arizona, bleeding profusely and begging for help from staff at the facility. She was four months pregnant and felt like she was losing her baby. She had come to the US from El Salvador after finding out she was pregnant, in the hopes of raising her son in a safer home. (Ema O'Conor and Nidhi Prakash, 7/9)

Politico: The One Big Winner Of The Obamacare Wars

Obamacare was a bonanza for health consultants. So is the attack on Obamacare. (Joanne Kenen, 7/7)

NPR's Fresh Air: Once Militantly Anti-Abortion, Evangelical Minister Now Lives 'With Regret'

Evangelical minister Rob Schenck was once a militant leader of the anti-abortion movement, blockading access to clinics to prevent doctors and patients from entering. But after more than 20 years in the movement, Schenck experienced a change of heart. Radio. (7/11)

Slate: It Sure Looks Like The Trump Administration Is Trying To Sabotage Obamacare Again

Ever since Obamacare repeal collapsed in Congress last year, the Trump administration has busied itself trying to kill the law through a thousand tiny (and, sometimes, very large) cuts. On Saturday, it seemed to take yet another vengeful chop at the statute, announcing that thanks to a court ruling from earlier this year, it would temporarily pause certain important payments to insurers, a legally unnecessary move that could potentially rattle the individual coverage market and maybe lead to higher premiums. (Jordan Weissmann, 7/8)

Vox: 6 Myths About Roe V. Wade, Debunked

President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, which puts Roe v. Wade in serious peril. Proponents of criminalizing abortion are, and should be, pleased with this development. But some people claiming to be in favor of abortion rights have argued that they’re also okay with Roe being overruled — on the grounds that the decision was poorly reasoned and it choked off democratic debate prematurely. (Scott Lemieux, 7/11)

