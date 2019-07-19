Longer Looks: Reclaiming Medicare For All; Breaking American Health Care; And The ACA’s Court Battle

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

Vox: Bernie Sanders Made Medicare-For-All Mainstream. Now He’s Trying To Reclaim It.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took the stage at George Washington University Wednesday to reclaim an idea he’s made central to Democrats’ health care debate: Medicare-for-all. (Tara Golshan, 7/17)

The New Yorker: The Promise And Price Of Cellular Therapies

It matters that the first patients were identical twins. Nancy and Barbara Lowry were six years old, dark-eyed and dark-haired, with eyebrow-skimming bangs. (Siddhartha Mukherjee, 7/15)

New York Magazine's The Cut: When Did You Realize American Health Care Was Broken?

For all but the luckiest Americans, there will come a time when you realize that the health-care system as it stands — the most expensive in the world — isn’t working the way we were told it would, or the way we may have expected it to, when we were young. (Katie Heaney, 7/12)

The Atlantic: Biden Stops Playing It Safe

In a series of speeches, Biden finally did what he needed to do weeks ago: He attacked his rivals on health care. He defended the Affordable Care Act, and argued that Democrats should build on it—presumably with some form of public option—rather than embrace a Medicare for All system that bans private insurance. (Peter Beinart, 7/15)

The New Yorker: The Battle For Health Care

One of the central questions of the 2020 Presidential campaign was posed last week before the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in New Orleans, to a lawyer for the Trump Administration, who didn’t even pretend to have an answer. (Amy Davidson Sorkin, 7/14)

