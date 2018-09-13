Longer Looks: Single-Payer In Taiwan; Medicare For Shoes; And Cancer Patients

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

Huffington Post: If You Don't Believe Single Payer Can Work, See How They Do It In Taiwan

Yun Yen is one of Taiwan’s leading oncologists and, until last year, was president of its most prestigious private medical school. But Yen knows plenty about American health care, too. He trained at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, did a fellowship at Yale and then spent more than 20 years on the staff at City of Hope, the internationally recognized cancer hospital in Southern California. (Jonathan Cohn, 9/8)

Politico: Should Medicare Pay For Toothpaste And Shoes?

Jim Chadwick listened with disbelief to the nurse and caseworker sitting in his living room. He had spent months battling suicidal thoughts, struggling to find solace from psychiatrists and drugs. Losing hope and frustrated by the health care system, he had stopped taking his medication. The anxiety was overwhelming, and he was unable to leave his home to buy food or get to the doctor. (Rochelle Sharp, 9/12)

Cosmopolitan: These Cancer Patients Wanted To Get Rid Of Their Breasts For Good. Their Doctors Had Other Ideas.

When Kim Bowles woke up in the hospital recovery room, a thick white gauze blanketed her chest. She knew she shouldn’t disturb the surgical dressing, but she had to see. (Catherine Guthrie, 9/6)

Wired: This Hyper-Real Robot Will Cry And Bleed On Med Students

A new robot named Hal is sending medical training straight into the uncanny valley. (Matt Simon, 9/6)

TASTE: When Cancer Patients Battle For Taste

Brick Briscoe, who enjoyed dining out with his wife and salivating over juicy burgers, didn't expect cancer to take this joy away from him. (Matthew Sedacca, 9/10)

