Looking For New Answers To Aging Well: What Bats In Belfries, Marmosets In Mountains Might Tell

While animals have long been studied in medical research, a new wave of researchers is looking for different answers. “The goal isn’t to increase the number of 120-year-olds who are living in nursing homes. We want more 80- and 90-year-olds who are living independently,” says Corinna Ross, a primatologist at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute. More aging news reports on grip strength, defining "old" and the power of laughter.

The Washington Post: What Animals Can Tell Us About Human Aging

Scientists who want to understand why some of us live longer and healthier have traditionally focused on studying centenarians from the world’s “blue zones,” such as Okinawa, Japan, or Ikaria, Greece, where inhabitants routinely shatter longevity records. Yet Irish bat biologist Emma Teeling thinks the answer can be found among bats in the storybook belfries of the Gothic cathedrals in Brittany, France. Every spring, she and her team travel there to trap hundreds of brown mouse-eared baby and mother bats to collect their blood so they can sequence their DNA. (Richards, 6/15)

The Washington Post: What Your Grip Says About Your Odds Of Surviving A Health Crisis

President Trump’s odd, grabbing handshake aside, people have long judged each other for the firmness — or lack thereof — of a handshake. A strong grip generally conveys confidence or even power, while a limp grip sometimes comes across as disengaged or weak. But recent studies indicate that grip strength can reveal far more than your personality; it can serve as a window into how healthy — or unhealthy — you are. And as you age, experts say, your grip strength can be a measure for how likely you are to develop and survive diseases such as cancer, heart disease and more. (Loudin, 6/15)

The Washington Post: An Ageless Question: When Is Someone ‘Old’?

As much as I try to stay in the moment, I sometimes get obsessed with the future — as in, “How much time have I got left?” Not long ago, curious about this life-or-death question, I used the Social Security Administration’s life expectancy calculator to see how long I might live. Based on my age and gender, the calculator told me I’ve probably got another 22 years ahead of me, that is until I kick the bucket at 83. (Of course, an accident or a serious illness could ruin my calculation.) (Petrow, 6/16)

The Washington Post: Laughter Really Is The Best Medicine? In Many Ways, That’s No Joke.

Carl Reiner, 97, has been a comedic icon for more than 70 years, a perennial favorite of baby boomers who grew up with Sid Caesar and Dick Van Dyke. But even younger generations have come to appreciate his singular wit. He’s been an actor, screenwriter and director, as well as a legendary straight man for his old pal, Mel Brooks. He believes humor has enriched his life and boosted his longevity. “There is no doubt about it,” he says. “Laughter is my first priority. I watch something every night that makes me laugh. I wake up and tickle myself while I’m still in bed. There is no greater pleasure than pointing at something, smiling and laughing about it. I don’t think there is anything more important than being able to laugh. When you can laugh, life is worth living. It keeps me going. It keeps me young.” (Cimons, 6/15)

